Narrow escape for passengers as Hyderabad-Belagavi special train catches fire near Shankarpally

A major railway accident was narrowly averted on Thursday evening near Shankarpally Railway Station after alert officials detected smoke and sparks emanating from a moving special train. The incident, which caused a brief period of panic among passengers, was successfully managed by railway staff, ensuring the safety of hundreds on board.

The drama unfolded at approximately 19:26 hrs as Train No. 07043, the Hyderabad – Belagavi Special, was transiting through Shankarpally. As the rake surged past the station, the Shankarpally Station Master spotted a "brake binding" issue in one of the coaches. This technical malfunction, where the brake shoes fail to release from the wheels, resulted in visible sparks and a plume of smoke caused by intense friction.

Acting with immediate precision, the Station Master contacted the Train Manager (Guard) via walkie-talkie to instruct an emergency halt. The train was brought to a standstill shortly after clearing the station limits.

Assistant Loco Pilot and the Train Manager quickly alighted to inspect the affected coach. Visuals from the site showed smoke billowing from beneath the carriage immediately behind the engine, while staff worked fervently to douse the heat and release the jammed braking mechanism.

A railway official confirmed that the brake binding was identified and rectified on the spot. "The vigilance of the station staff was instrumental. Had the train continued at high speed with a jammed brake, the resulting heat could have led to a significant fire or a potential derailment," a source stated.

Once the technical snag was cleared and safety protocols were verified, the special train was permitted to resume its journey towards Belagavi. While the unscheduled stop caused a minor delay, passengers expressed relief at the swift response of the South Central Railway team.

Authorities have initiated a routine technical review to determine the exact cause of the brake failure. Despite the alarming sight of smoke, no injuries were reported, and the train reached its next destination safely.