Narsampet MLA calls for judicious use of fertilisers to safeguard soil

Hanumakonda: NarsampetMLA Donthi Madhava Reddy on Saturday urged farmers to use chemical fertilisers strictly in recommended quantities, cautioning that excessive usage would damage soil fertility and ultimately reduce crop productivity. He was addressing an awareness seminar organised by the Horticulture Department for chilli farmers at Kondayilapalli village in Nallabelli mandal, where he participated alongside Warangal District Collector Dr Satya Sharada.

The MLA stressed that indiscriminate application of chemical fertilisers posed long-term risks to agricultural sustainability. He advised farmers to adopt balanced nutrient management practices to preserve soil health and ensure consistent yields. He further appealed to chilli growers to make certain that their produce was free from excess moisture before bringing it to the market after harvest.

District Collector Dr Satya Sharada informed farmers that those who adhered to scientific guidelines and supplied quality chillies to the Warangal Agricultural Market were likely to secure better prices. She said arrangements had been made to display variety-wise prices on electronic boards to maintain transparency. The Collector assured farmers that they need not worry about price fluctuations if they focused on maintaining quality standards.

Scientist Dr Rajkumar from the Regional Agricultural Research Station explained export quality norms, precautions to be taken during the drying process and the importance of integrated crop management practices for achieving higher yields. Officials jointly urged farmers to follow guidelines issued by the district administration, Marketing Department, Horticulture Department and Agriculture Department before bringing produce to the market.

Farmers were advised to pack chilli bags not exceeding 49 kilograms and ensure that moisture content remained between 10 and 12 per cent. Officials cautioned that moisture-laden chillies could lose colour and quality, leading to lower demand and poor prices. The Collector added that separating stemmed chillies and properly ripened pods before marketing would help farmers obtain competitive rates.