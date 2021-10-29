Narsapur civic chief suspended over mass killing of stray dogs

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday suspended Ashrith Kumar, municipal commissioner of Narsapur on the allegations of mass killing of stray dogs in the municipality and failing to discharge his legitimate duties. The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) issued orders of suspending Ashrith Kumar. The Additional Collector (local bodies) of Medak district has been asked to inquire into the incident and submit a report within a fortnight to the CDMA.



Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against Ashrith Kumar for ordering killing of around 20 stray dogs in response to complaints from people. The animal rights organisation, People for Animals, had lodged a complaint against the commissioner. They had opposed the killing of stray dogs and said that sterilising them could have been solved the problem.