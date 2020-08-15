National flag hoisted at both houses of Telangana legislature on Independence Day

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy unfurled the National flag at Telangana assembly premises on the occasion of 74th Independence Day celebrations. The speaker and others present at the assembly offered floral tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi.

While the legislative council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy hoisted the national flag at legislative council premises and extended wishes to the public on Independence Day. MLCs Naveen Kumar, Ramachandra Rao, Katepally Janardhan Reddy, assembly secretary Narasimha Charyulu were present.

It is known that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed all the ministers and other public representatives to hold the celebrations at district-level. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar released a list of ministers and names of government whips to hold the Independence Day celebrations at the districts assigned.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will hoist the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan this year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.