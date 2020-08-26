National Level Monitoring team lauds Karimnagar district for completing works before deadline

Karimnagar: The representatives of National Level Monitoring (NLM) of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Guarantee Employment Act (MGNREGA) appreciated the officials of departments concerned for completing the set target of works under the scheme. Karimnagar is one among the 12 districts that completed works beforehand in the State, they added.



The representatives of NLM Zubair and Nizamuddin visited Annaram and Kondapalkala villages of Manakondur mandal and checked work files, registers and records, maintained under MGNREGA. The officials informed the NLM team that around 47 works were completed in Annaram village and 27 in Kondapalkala village under NREGS which are assigned to them.

The officials also informed that they carried out feeder channel, farm ponds, Haritha haram, road laying and desalination works of tanks under NREGS and the job card was issued to them within two days along with allotting the works to them.

After interacting with the labourers, the NLM representatives asked them about how they carried the works, whether they had taken precautionary steps like wearing masks and applying sanitizers along with maintenance of physical distance and Covid-19 rules. They also enquired the labourers about the daily wages, number of days they worked, and wages given for how many days, how they applied for the job, who gave them job cards, job card issued for how many days etc.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that only 12 districts have completed the works, that too during the outbreak of coronavirus. With the allotment of works to people under the scheme, the officials of concerned departments not only completed the works in beforehand but also indirectly supported them financially during their hard times.

Later, they observed the photos of the works carried under MGNREGA and appreciated for the implementation works and for completing the works beforehand and also for establishing temporary sheds and for arrangement of first aid kit to the labourers in case of emergency at the job place.

NLM representatives Zubair and Nazimuddin also lauded the efforts of officials for maintaining the work files and registers up to date and for updating the details time-to-time and also for

sanctioning of money within 10 days to the labourers under MGNREGA.

District Rural Development Officer A Venkateshwar Rao and APD A Manjula Devi were among those present along with MPDO and sarpanches of Annaram and Kondapalkala villages.