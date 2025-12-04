National media catapulted me to popularity in cow-belt: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that national media coverage has helped make him popular in North India. “I am happy that the media has made me known even in North India. Thanks to the media for this,” the CM said.

Revanth Reddy made these remarks in response to questions from Delhi journalists regarding his comments on ‘Hindu gods’ during the TPCC Executive Committee meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Prime Minister and other Union Ministers in Delhi on Wednesday, the CM clarified that his comments were intended to explain the nature of the Congress party. “I tried to say that the Congress party is also like Hindu society. I explained to new DCC presidents the institutional changes to be brought in the party and how to conduct themselves during local body elections,” he said.

However, Telangana BJP has reportedly made an issue out of his comments, following its loss of deposit in the Jubilee Hills by-election. CM Revanth Reddy alleged that opposition parties edited his remarks, which were made in an internal party meeting, and circulated them on social media for negative publicity. He accused BJP leaders of obstructing Telangana’s development at every step.

The CM expressed confidence in his leadership, stating that the Congress party government would remain in power in Telangana for 10 years.