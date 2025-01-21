  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

National Medical Team Inspects Bijnapally Primary Health Center

National Medical Team Inspects Bijnapally Primary Health Center
x
Highlights

On Tuesday, members of the National Population Research Team, Dr. Malavika and Dr. Kavitha, conducted an inspection of the Primary Health Center in Bijnapally Mandal.

NagarKurnool: On Tuesday, members of the National Population Research Team, Dr. Malavika and Dr. Kavitha, conducted an inspection of the Primary Health Center in Bijnapally Mandal. During the inspection, they reviewed the services provided to the public, infrastructure facilities, drug stocks, and the cleanliness of the hospital and its premises.

They interacted with patients to understand the treatments they were receiving and gathered feedback. The team also checked records and reports with the PHC Medical Officer, Dr. M. Shivakumar.

The main objective of the National Team’s visit was to assess how government programs are being implemented at the grassroots level.

The inspection was attended by D.P.O. Renayya, Health Educator Narasimha, supervisory staff Ramesh, K. Ganga, Ashok Kumar, Shweta, Manga, and other medical staff.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick