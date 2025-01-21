Live
National Medical Team Inspects Bijnapally Primary Health Center
NagarKurnool: On Tuesday, members of the National Population Research Team, Dr. Malavika and Dr. Kavitha, conducted an inspection of the Primary Health Center in Bijnapally Mandal. During the inspection, they reviewed the services provided to the public, infrastructure facilities, drug stocks, and the cleanliness of the hospital and its premises.
They interacted with patients to understand the treatments they were receiving and gathered feedback. The team also checked records and reports with the PHC Medical Officer, Dr. M. Shivakumar.
The main objective of the National Team’s visit was to assess how government programs are being implemented at the grassroots level.
The inspection was attended by D.P.O. Renayya, Health Educator Narasimha, supervisory staff Ramesh, K. Ganga, Ashok Kumar, Shweta, Manga, and other medical staff.