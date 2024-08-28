National Minority Commission member calls for uplifting minorities with welfare schemes

Wanaparthy: Syed Sahajadi, a member of the National Minority Commission, suggested that steps should be taken to ensure that the development and welfare schemes implemented by the Central and State Governments are provided to the deserving beneficiaries for the upliftment of the minorities.

On Tuesday, during the visit of the commission members to Wanaparthy district, . Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi, District I.D. O.C meeting hall. Along with Giridhar, a review was conducted with the concerned authorities on the implementation of the 15 point programme.

On this occasion, he inquired about the implementation of the development welfare schemes provided to the people of minority communities in wanaparthy district under the 15 point programme.

The district education officer was asked about the number of schools belonging to minorities, how many of them are on government land and how many students are studying.

The DEO replied that there are 15 Urdu medium primary schools and 3 high schools with 652 students studying in them. He said that the minority students are studying significantly in the rest of the government schools.

The education department officer has been directed to maintain the cleanliness of the environment in the schools, especially the toilets are not clean, so that every school should have clean toilets. They should visit schools often and pay special attention to sanitation.

Sadimubarak, skill training, construction of shadikhanas, Pradhan Mantri Jan Awas Yojana, waqf lands were inquired about.

RDO Padmavati explained that shadikhanas have been sanctioned in the district, some of them have been completed while others are under construction. Subsidized loans of one lakh rupees have been given to 100 people, 280 sewing machines, 9809 people. Minority students Rs. Statistics said that 652 lakh post matric scholarship was given. The RDO explained that the construction work of common halls is going on at the mosques.

In Ghanpur mandal, 21 acres of Waqf lands have been encroached, similarly the minority elders have brought to the attention of the Commission about the encroachment of Waqf lands in Atmakur.

The responding committee members ordered the Tehsildar to take immediate action.

District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi said that the district administration is working in such a way that the welfare schemes implemented by the central and state governments for the upliftment of minority communities in wanaparthy district are available to everyone who is eligible.

District S.P. R. Giridhar said that no cases like triple talaq have been registered in the district and there are no problems in terms of law and order.

Before that, the members of the commission were welcomed by the district collector and SP Syed Sahajadi with bouquets.

Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, Additional Collector Revenue m. Nagesh, RDO Padmavathi, District Officers and others, Tehsildars and others participated.