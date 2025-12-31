Naya Saal Kick… TG eyes Rs 600 cr from liquor sales in two days

Hyderabad: The State government is moving swiftly to register record liquor sales for December this year. On December 30 and 31, the Excise Department is targeting liquor sales of nearly Rs 600 crore. So far, total liquor sales in December have reached Rs 4,300 crore.

For comparison, December 2024 recorded total sales of Rs 3,500 crore. If current trends continue, December 2025 sales are expected to surpass Rs 4,800 crore, potentially marking the highest-ever liquor sales in Telangana’s history, according to Excise Department officials.

To boost sales, the government has relaxed liquor sale timings. Bars, clubs, permitted events, and tourism locations across the state will be allowed to serve liquor until 1 am, provided they have prior permission. Wine and A-4 liquor shops can sell liquor until midnight.

District Excise officials have been instructed to meet bar managements to organise year-end celebrations. Bars and restaurants are offering special New Year food and drink packages to attract crowds and boost sales.