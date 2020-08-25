NCTP will help in the welfare of transgender persons, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for constituting a National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP). In a statement on Monday, he said the initiative will go a long way in addressing the welfare of transgender persons.



The Council will advise the Centre on the formulation of policies, programmes, legislation and projects for transgender persons. Besides, monitoring and evaluating the impact of policies and programmes designed for achieving equality and full participation of transgender persons.

Also, it is empowered to review and coordinate the activities of all the departments of Government and other Governmental and non-Governmental Organisations which are dealing with matters relating to transgender persons. It will also act as an agency to redress the grievances of transgender persons, and to perform such other functions as may be prescribed by the Centre.

He said that officially, the number of transgender persons, as per the Census of 2011, is 4.88 Lakh. However, these numbers could be much higher as many may not want to be identified with their gender owing to the stigma associated with it. The Prime Minister's focus on vulnerable groups such as transgender persons and the steadfast mission at ensuring social, political and economic inclusiveness through the set-up of this national council shows the focus he attaches in addressing such deep-rooted exclusions.

He also recalled the special provisions made in the National Education Policy for the empowerment of transgender persons. These efforts conclusively prove that the Modi's government aims at complete social cohesion.