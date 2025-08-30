Neglect of Aged Parents to Invite Legal Action: Collector

Gadwal: District Collector B. M. Santosh has announced that all applications and petitions relating to the maintenance and care of elderly citizens must henceforth be submitted only through online mode.

In a statement, the Collector said that according to the law, aged parents, adoptive parents, and senior citizens have the legal right to seek maintenance from their children or lawful guardians. He emphasized that it is the responsibility of children and dependents to provide food, shelter, and medical care to their parents in old age, without causing them any hardship.

He cautioned that neglecting elderly parents will invite legal action, and maintenance petitions filed online will be resolved by the tribunal within 90 to 120 days. Children may be ordered to provide up to ₹10,000 per month towards the sustenance of their aged parents. Violation of these norms could attract a punishment of three months imprisonment, a fine of ₹5,000, or both.

Further, the Collector noted that if property has been transferred to children for the purpose of care but the conditions are not honored, such property transfers can be legally revoked. Neglected parents can apply to the Revenue Divisional Officer for cancellation of property documents, or to the Collector for eviction orders if required.

Applications must be submitted exclusively through the TSCMMS (Telangana Case Management & Monitoring System) portal, and applicants will receive an official receipt. Direct submissions will not be accepted or considered, the Collector clarified.

He urged senior citizens to make full use of this facility for the protection of their rights and stressed that children should treat the care of their aged parents as a moral and legal duty.