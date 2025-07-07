Negligence Leaves Jurala Floodwaters Untapped: BRS Leader Venkataramulu Slams Revanth Govt Over Irrigation Crisis in Nadigadda

Gadwal: Despite early and heavy monsoon rains leading to abundant inflows into the Priyadarshini Jurala Project, the failure to deliver this water to the associated reservoirs under the Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme has drawn strong criticism from BRS senior state leader Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu. In a press statement released on Sunday, Venkataramulu condemned the gross negligence of local public representatives and irrigation officials, holding them responsible for the current irrigation crisis in Nadigadda region.

According to the BRS leader, though the Jurala project has been receiving heavy floodwaters, the failure to pump this water to Guddemdoddi Reservoir (1 TMC capacity) and Ryalampadu Reservoir (2 TMC capacity)—which were constructed under the Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme—has deprived thousands of farmers in the Nadigadda area of essential irrigation. He revealed that for the past 15 days, authorities have suspended water pumping operations, citing “leakage issues,” thereby allowing floodwaters from Jurala to flow downstream unused, instead of diverting them to fill smaller reservoirs like Chinnonipally, Tatikunta, Sangala, and Nagar Doddi.

“This is a clear-cut example of administrative negligence and failure of leadership in the region,” Venkataramulu asserted.

Further intensifying his criticism, he pointed out that floodwaters reached the Srisailam Project as early as May 30, yet even after 36 days, the motors under the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme have not been activated. “Since the formation of Telangana, this government under Revanth Reddy has used the least amount of Krishna river water,” he stated, alleging that the Congress government is deliberately weakening Telangana’s irrigation systems.

Venkataramulu made a serious accusation that Revanth Reddy had surrendered 65 TMC of Krishna waters to Andhra Pradesh for the benefit of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, questioning, “What is the secret deal between you and Chandrababu, Revanth Reddy?”

He also highlighted that while a “crop holiday” has been declared in Mahabubnagar district, water is being diverted to Andhra Pradesh for cultivating a third crop, further betraying the interests of Telangana farmers.

The BRS leader issued a strong warning, stating that if irrigation water is not immediately released to fill local reservoirs, ponds, and tanks, thousands of farmers will be forced to march to the Jurala Project and manually switch on the motors themselves as a mark of protest.

Venkataramulu called for urgent action from the state government and irrigation authorities to prioritize the water needs of Mahabubnagar district farmers, failing which, a mass farmers' movement would be inevitable.

Heavy rains led to floodwaters reaching Jurala, but irrigation reservoirs remain dry.

Officials stopped water pumping for 15 days citing “leakage.”

BRS leader blames local MLAs and irrigation department for negligence.

Srisailam received floods 36 days ago, but Kalwakurthy pump houses are still inactive.

Allegations against Revanth Reddy for giving 65 TMC to Andhra for Chandrababu Naidu.

Farmers in Mahabubnagar facing water shortage while Andhra is getting water for third crop.

Threat of mass agitation by farmers if immediate action is not taken.

This situation highlights the growing dissatisfaction among Telangana farmers, particularly in the Mahabubnagar region, over what they see as systemic neglect and policy betrayal under the current state administration.