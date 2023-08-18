Netherlands Health Minister Jan Kuipers in NIIMS hospital

HYDERABAD: The Health Minister of the Netherlands, Jan Kuipers on Friday paid a visit to NIIMS Hospital. Hospital Director, Dr Birappa, along with OSD Gangadhar greeted and received him.



On the occasion, Kuipers examined the oncology, urology, and dialysis departments. He asked about the kind of care the patients get in these units.

Speaking on the occasion, Kuipers mentioned that he was glad to see it in person and to interact with staff and students. He said that he was happy to hear good thing about the hospital and plans to learn from the services here and might use similar methods in the Netherlands.