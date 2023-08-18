Live
- Yarlagadda Venkat Rao meets his followers, hints of joining TDP
- Amit Shah lauds CAPF's 'new legacy' of heroic work towards earth conservation
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Ways to Celebrate with a Modern Twist
- Delhi riots case: Court discharges 3 of rioting, vandalism stating manipulation of evidence by IO
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Why This Festival Is Special For Women
- President Droupadi Murmu to embark on three-day Goa visit
- Google invests $88 mn in S Korean startup incubation programme
- Panel recommends Samsung to rejoin biz interest group with strings attached
- 3 killed, 3 injured in Jakarta hotel fire
- Supreme Court issues notice to Manipur govt on another survivor's plea
Just In
Netherlands Health Minister Jan Kuipers in NIIMS hospital
Highlights
Examines the oncology, urology, and dialysis departments. He asks about the kind of care the patients get in these units
HYDERABAD: The Health Minister of the Netherlands, Jan Kuipers on Friday paid a visit to NIIMS Hospital. Hospital Director, Dr Birappa, along with OSD Gangadhar greeted and received him.
On the occasion, Kuipers examined the oncology, urology, and dialysis departments. He asked about the kind of care the patients get in these units.
Speaking on the occasion, Kuipers mentioned that he was glad to see it in person and to interact with staff and students. He said that he was happy to hear good thing about the hospital and plans to learn from the services here and might use similar methods in the Netherlands.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS