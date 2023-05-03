New BRS party office to be inaugurated on Thursday in Delhi

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is slated to inaugurate the newly constructed party office in the New Delhi on May 4.



The office, spread over 20,000 square feet was built in Vasant Vihar with modern amenities. Minister for Roads and Buildings, Vemula Prashant Reddy and Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, visited the building on Tuesday and took stock of the arrangements being made for the inauguration and Yagam to be performed on the occasion.

The Chief Minister is expected to leave for Delhi later on Wednesday.