New chairman and trustees of Namalagundu Temple take oath

Hyderabad: The Namalagundu Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy Temple witnessed a grand and solemn oath-taking ceremony for its newly appointed Chairman and Board of Trustees. The event, held at the temple premises, was graced by Adam Santosh Kumar, the Congress party MLA from Secunderabad, who extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected committee members.

The Department of Endowments Inspector, Andalu, alongside Srinivas, oversaw the election of Kacham Ramu as the new Chairman of the Temple's Board of Trustees. Ramu, after taking the oath, expressed his commitment to working towards the temple’s development and enhancing the amenities for the devotees.

The newly inducted Board of Trustees members, including Kailas Arun Kumar, Munnooru Chandu, B Naresh, K Sai Kumar, R Pratap, P Pawan Kumar and Shamall Ramani, also took their oaths. They emphasised their collective goal of taking the temple to new heights while ensuring a more comfortable environment for the devotees.

The ceremony was attended by local dignitaries, prominent personalities, and a large number of devotees, all of whom congratulated the new committee. The event concluded with special prayers and the distribution of prasadams to the devotees.