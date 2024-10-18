New changes to compete at the global level need of the hour: TGCHE Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy

Hyderabad: Prof. V. Balakrishna Reddy emphasized the need for affordable and innovative courses to empower students in Telangana to compete globally. He assumed the position of the new chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), along with Prof. E. Purushotham, the newly appointed Vice-Chairman I of the council.

On Thursday, during a media address with Prof. E. Purushotham, outgoing chairman Prof. R. Limbadri, and Prof. Venkata Ramana, Prof. Reddy highlighted the impact of globalization, digitization, and the Covid pandemic on the world. He mentioned that the 21st century belongs to Asia, particularly India, which has the highest young population in the world.

He stressed the importance of providing the right skills and knowledge to capitalize on this demographic dividend and compete globally. Prof. Balakrishna Reddy suggested the need to revamp the syllabus to prioritize research and introduce courses aimed at equipping youth with 21st-century knowledge and skills. Drawing from his experience at NALSAR University of Law, he emphasized the importance of offering high-quality courses at affordable costs. He also highlighted the role of state universities as hubs for nurturing talent and indicated the council's commitment to meeting the expectations of the state government. Outgoing chairman and vice-chairman Prof. R. Limbadri and Prof. Venkata Ramana welcomed Prof. Balakrishna Reddy and Prof. Purushotham as they assumed their new roles. Prof. Limbadri provided an overview of the council's initiatives, and both outgoing members thanked stakeholders for their support during their tenure.