New Collector Appointed for Mulugu District as Ila Tripathi Transferred

In a recent development, the Telangana government has appointed Diwakara as the new collector of Mulugu district. Orders issued on Saturday confirm the transfer of current Mulugu District Collector Ila Tripathi.

Diwakara, a member of the 2017 IAS batch, has previously served as the additional collector of local bodies in Bhupalapally district before being transferred to Jagityala district. He has now taken charge as the new collector of Mulugu district.

The appointment of Diwakara comes as part of the government's administrative reshuffling, aimed at ensuring efficient governance and better public service delivery in the region. We wish Diwakara the best in his new role as he takes on the responsibilities of leading Mulugu district towards growth and development.