New Guv Shiv Pratap to enter Lok Bhavan tomorrow

Hyderabad: Outgoing Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will leave for Mumbai on Monday, following his transfer as Governor of Maharashtra, it is learnt. The newly appointed Governor of Telangana Shiv Pratap Shukla is expected to arrive in the state on Tuesday and formally enter Telangana Lok Bhavan, his official residence.

Shukla was appointed as the Governor of Telangana on March 6, 2026. Earlier, he served as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. He is replacing Jishnu Dev Varma as part of a major gubernatorial reshuffle announced by President Droupadi Murmu.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Governor issued an important order summoning the Legislature. On Saturday night, Jishnu Dev Varma summoned the Third Telangana Legislative Assembly to meet for its Eighth Session at 11.45 a.m. on March 16, 2026, in the Assembly Hall. He also summoned the Twenty-Sixth Session of the Telangana Legislative Council to meet at the same time and venue. These may be among the final official orders issued by the outgoing Governor before demitting office. Although the Assembly and the Council have been summoned by Jishnu Dev Varma, incoming Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla is expected to address the joint session of the Legislature on March 16 at the beginning of the Budget Session.

The Budget for the financial year 2026–27 is scheduled to be presented on March 20 by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. The Assembly session will commence on March 16 with the Governor’s address to the joint sitting of the Legislature.Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Revenue, Housing, Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy paid a courtesy call on outgoing Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at the Telangana Lok Bhavan on Sunday evening in view of his transfer to Maharashtra.