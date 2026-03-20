New H-FAST unit launched to combat food adulteration and protect public health

In a move to strengthen enforcement against food safety violations, the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) unit was inaugurated by Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, DCP Task Force. This marks the launch of a dedicated, intelligence-driven mechanism to combat food adulteration.

Established under the leadership of City Police Commissioner Sajjanar in coordination with Food Safety Officers, H-FAST comprises 28 personnel, including Inspectors Ranjith Kumar Goud and Anjaiah, alongside Sub-Inspectors Ramya, Abhilash, Akhil, and Krishna. The team focuses on the surveillance, detection, and prosecution of offences related to unsafe food.

Officials emphasised that food adulteration poses a significant threat to public health. A zero-tolerance approach will be followed, with stringent legal action taken against offenders. To encourage public participation, a dedicated toll-free number, 8712661212, has been established for reporting instances of unsafe food practices.

Citizens can also reach out through official H-FAST social media platforms to share information and complaints, enabling quicker responses. Public vigilance is encouraged to identify suspicious activities. This coordinated effort between the police and food safety departments aims to ensure a safer commercial food supply chain.