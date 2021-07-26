New ration cards distributed across Telangana

Telangana: As assured by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, new ration cards have been distributed to the beneficiaries across the state.



Minister for Agriculture, Niranjan Reddy distributed the ration cards in Wanaparthy. Speaking on the occasion, Niranjan said that K Chandrasekhar Rao is the only Chief Minister who has been struggling for the welfare of people from all the sections. "The government's aim is to provide sufficient food to all the poor people. Also, Telangana is the only state to give fine rice on the ration cards," he added.

Excise minister Niranjan Reddy distributed the cards to around 1,480 beneficiaries in the Mahabubnagar town. Meanwhile, Minister Jagadish Reddy gave away the cards in Suryapet. "The CM has fulfilled the desires of all the sections of people and it is unnecessary for the Chief Minister to take the remarks of the opposition parties," he said.