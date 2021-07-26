Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

New ration cards distributed across Telangana

New ration cards distributed across Telangana
x

New ration cards distributed across Telangana

Highlights

  • New ration cards distributed to the beneficiaries across Telangana
  • Minister Niranjan Reddy distributed the cards to around 1,480 beneficiaries in the Mahabubnagar

Telangana: As assured by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, new ration cards have been distributed to the beneficiaries across the state.

Minister for Agriculture, Niranjan Reddy distributed the ration cards in Wanaparthy. Speaking on the occasion, Niranjan said that K Chandrasekhar Rao is the only Chief Minister who has been struggling for the welfare of people from all the sections. "The government's aim is to provide sufficient food to all the poor people. Also, Telangana is the only state to give fine rice on the ration cards," he added.

Excise minister Niranjan Reddy distributed the cards to around 1,480 beneficiaries in the Mahabubnagar town. Meanwhile, Minister Jagadish Reddy gave away the cards in Suryapet. "The CM has fulfilled the desires of all the sections of people and it is unnecessary for the Chief Minister to take the remarks of the opposition parties," he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X