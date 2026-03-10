Newly appointed Telangana governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to arrive in Hyderabad today

Shiv Pratap Shukla, the newly appointed Governor of Telangana, is set to arrive in Hyderabad today to officially take up his new post. Having previously served as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, he will now become the first citizen of Telangana.

Shukla is expected to arrive at Shamshabad Airport shortly, where he will be accorded a grand welcome by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, senior ministers, and top officials. Meanwhile, Jishnu Dev Varma, the outgoing Governor of Telangana, has been transferred to Maharashtra and will be sworn in as the state's Governor in Mumbai at 4:30 pm.

Sources from Raj Bhavan indicated that Shukla is likely to take the oath of office tomorrow, Wednesday. His appointment holds particular significance in the context of the upcoming state Assembly budget sessions, commencing from 16th March, during which he is expected to address both Houses on the first day.