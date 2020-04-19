NIMS nurse who treated coronavirus patient tests positive in Hyderabad

A nurse who treated coronavirus patient at Nizam institute of medical sciences in Hyderabad has been tested positive. She was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for isolation.

Several other staff at NIMS who were involved in treating coronavirus patient were put in quarantine and undergoing tests.

On Friday, five doctors and two nurses who came in contact with a coronavirus patient have tested positive. The patient, an elderly woman was admitted to hospital with cardiac illness. After her health condition deteriorated, the doctors conducted corona tests. However, she died before the reports arrived on Monday.

The reports said the woman was infected with the virus. The doctors and nurses who treated the woman Princess Durru Shehvar hospital for two days contracted the virus.