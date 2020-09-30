Nirmal: Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui asks officials to expedite Palle Pragati works

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui directed the authorities to take immediate steps to complete rural development works undertaken as part of Palle Pragathi programmes.

He was addressing the a meeting with officials of the concerned departments on the progress of rural development works at the Collector's conference hall on Tuesday. He reviewed the village-wise progress of construction works through a power point presentation. On the occasion the District Collector said that the construction work of the grave yard and Rythu Vedika which was undertaken as part of Palle Pragathi should be completed as soon as possible.

So far 139 grave yards have been completed for 396 Gram Panchayats in the district. He also said that 79 Rythu Vedikas sanctioned for the district have been completed in Chityala, Hampoli and Tandra and are in various stages of construction.

He said steps should be taken to increase the number of workers and complete the construction work expeditiously. He said that plants will be planted extensively to enhance the greenery in the premises of the venue. He suggested that the progress of the works should be monitored daily in coordination with the officials of the concerned departments so that the construction work can take place every day.

He warned that lack of quality in construction work would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken if officials were found negligent in their duties.

Additional Collector Hemant Borkade, DRO in-charge Rathod Ramesh, ZP CEO Sudhir, District Agriculture Officer Anji Prasad, District Panchayat Officer Venkateshwar Rao, Panchayati Raj Department EE Sudarshan Rao, MPDOs, Agriculture Department AEOs, AEOs, Panchayati Raj Department AEOs and others were present.