Nirmal Collector visits Pottapalli village, stresses sanitation and awareness

District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav on Wednesday emphasised that the “Praja Palana – Pragathi Plan” programme must be carried forward with a sense of responsibility to ensure development at the grassroots level.

The Collector participated in the programme organised at Pottapalli (K) village in Laxmanchanda Mandal, where a special sanitation drive was conducted in the Gram Panchayat premises. She joined local residents in sweeping the surroundings and removing weeds, highlighting the importance of maintaining cleanliness in villages. She advised villagers to take personal responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean on a daily basis, stating that proper sanitation plays a crucial role in preventing diseases. Interacting with villagers during the visit, the Collector said that people, officials and public representatives must actively participate in the 99-day special programmes being conducted across the district.

She encouraged eligible women to join self-help groups, explaining that access to loans through these groups could help them strengthen their financial position and achieve economic growth. She also informed the villagers that special medical camps would be organised as part of the 99-day programme to provide health services to rural communities. In addition, women’s self-help groups would be trained in the production of various items and supported in marketing their products to generate sustainable income.

The Collector further advised parents not to arrange marriages for their children before the legally prescribed age, stressing the importance of education and awareness for the well-being of young people. Later, she inspected nursery plants in the village and instructed officials to ensure that they are watered regularly and that proper records are maintained. She also visited the local primary school, where she interacted with students and encouraged them to attend school regularly. During the interaction, she checked the reading skills of the students and instructed staff to ensure that nutritious meals are provided according to the daily menu so that children do not face any difficulties.

During the visit, teachers raised the issue of repairs required at the school building.

Responding to the concern, the Collector assured that necessary steps would be taken to resolve the issue at the earliest.

District officials including DPO Srinivas, DEO Bhojanna, ZP CEO Shankar, RWS Executive Engineer Sandeep, Tahsildar Sarita, MPDO Radha Rathod, village sarpanch Mukesh, Panchayat Secretary Priyanka, along with other officials and villagers, participated in the programme.