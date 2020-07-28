Nirmal: Complete waste segregation sheds, rythu vedika construction by Dasara said Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui directed the authorities to complete the construction works of waste segregation sheds and 79 rythu vedika in the district before Dasara festival, that were taken up as part of Palle Pragati and Palle Pranalika.

Speaking at a review meeting at the Collector's conference Hall in Nirmal on Monday, he checked the progress of construction works of rythu vedika and waste segregation sheds village-wise through power point presentation and directed the officials concerned to monitor the progress every day.

The officials of agriculture and panchayat raj departments were directed to work in coordination and to complete the construction work. Directing them to keep cement, sand and steel ready, he warned of taking strict action if negligence is found in the construction work.

Zilla Parishad CEO Sudhir, District Agriculture Officer Anji Prasad, District Panchayat Officer Srinivas, Panchayat Raj Department DE Tukaram, Agriculture Department officer Adil Vinay Babu, Veena, MPDOs, AOs, AEOs and others were present.