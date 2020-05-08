Nirmal: Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy inspects Minority Residential School building works

Nirmal: Forest and Endowments Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy inspected the construction works of Minority Residential School building at Chincholi in Nirmal district on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government is constructing 100-bed residential school building with an estimation cost of Rs 2.10 crores in five acres land to provide quality education to minority students.

This is the first building in the State that a residential school with a dining hall of 350 students' capacity, dormitory, administration block for minority students, he added. The government will also construct junior colleges in Dilawarpur and Sofianagar with an estimation cost of Rs 40 crores, so that students can pursue intermediate also in the same mandal after SSC, he stated.

Later the Minister also inspected hostel construction works of Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Sofianagar. District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui, Additional Collector A Bhaskar Rao, Municipal Chairman Eshwar, Library Chairman Rajendar, FACs Chairman Rajendar and others were present.