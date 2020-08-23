Nirmal: Woman attempts suicide after man posts her morphed photos on social media

A married woman on Saturday attempted suicide after a miscreant shared her morphed photos on social media networking site. The incident reported from Muthole mandal of Nirmal district of Telangana.

Getting into details, the accused identified as Puroshotham shared obscene photos of the woman on social media. The woman was depressed after noticing her pictures on social media and attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison. She was shifted to a hospital by her family members. The woman's condition is said to be critical.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman's husband, the police registered a case under the Nirbhaya act and launched an investigation.

In July 2020, the Rachakonda Cyber Crime police arrested a person for allegedly posting morphed nude pictures of a woman on social media and blackmailing her for money. Unable to bear the harassment, the victim, along with her family members, approached the Cyber Crime police.