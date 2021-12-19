Nizamabad: All efforts will be made to strengthen women financially

Nizamabad: Akula Lalitha Raghavendar who was appointed as the chairman of Telangana State Women's Co-operative Development Corporation Limited on Saturday said that she work hard to provide technical training to women in Telangana and added that efforts will be made to lead them towards self-employment and financial self-sufficiency.



Speaking to The Hans India, she informed that the Durgabai Deshmukh Mahila Pranganam (DMSVK) in the district affiliated to the Telangana State Women's Co-operative Development Corporation Limited would be converted into an incubator project for the self - employed. She also informed that DMSVKs are established only in a few districts and added that she will work for the expansion of DMSVK in the new districts

Akula Lalitha Raghavendar said that the DMSVK are present in 33 districts and in the future it will be equipped with modern technology. She said that the DMSVK has an incubator unit that would be a business incubator to foster technology start-ups to improve woman skills. She also said that steps will be taken to setup working women hostel in every district headquarters.

"I want DMSVK to be a training production centre and I will work for it," Lalita said.

"My aim is to set up a market facility in Hyderabad and in the districts to integrate the market for handicrafts made by women in rural areas," Lalita added.

Lalita said that she will continue to conduct training classes for teachers and helpers at the Anganwadi Training Centers of DMSVK and work accordingly to strengthen the pre-primary education system. Akula Lalitha Raghavendar met the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita and R&B Minister Prashanth Reddy on Saturday.

Lalitha with MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita



