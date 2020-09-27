Nizamabad: BJP corporator K Umarani joins TRS

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the people of Telangana need to strengthen KCR leadership for the State development.

On Sunday, 37th Division BJP corporator K Umarani joined the ruling TRS in the presence of the Minister in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Prashanth said the fall of Bharatiya Janata Party began with the exit of K Umarani from the party.

Umarani alleged the BJP has become a threat to the federal spirit of India. Inspired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is thriving to develop the State and his welfare schemes, I joined the party, she added. MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, MLA Jeevan Reddy and DCCB Chairman Bhaskar Reddy were present on the occasion.