Nizamabad: BJP leader Dhanpal pays tribute to Ammavar

Nizamabad: 350 Arya-Vaishya brothers and sisters performed Jalabhisheka ceremony at Vasavi Mata Temple in Nizamabad by taking Ghatas to the Goddess through the streets on Friday.
BJP state executive committee member Dhanpal Suryanarayana attended the programme and later participated in the bonala programme organised on the old Collector’s office premises and visited Amma.
“Like every year, women came forward enthusiastically with the new committee and it is a matter of appreciation to organise this programme for the welfare of the world,” he acknowledged. He also affirmed to extend the support to the programme and asked people to weigh Ashtaiswaryas happily. Satish Kolluri, Santosh Dontula, Pratap Anampally, Chandu Pramod, BJP leaders, district officials and others participated.