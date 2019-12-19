Nizamabad: Collector M Rammohan Rao warns of strict action against sex determination tests

Nizamabad: District Collector M Rammohan Rao had warned that stringent measures will be taken against those, who conduct gender determination test.



Speaking at a meeting with district-level Prenatal Sex Determination Committee at the Collector's chamber here on Thursday, the Collector said prenatal sex determination tests are still going on where the number of females is more than the male. 'But in our district, there is not much difference between the number of male and female,' he said.

Stating that regular checking of scanning centres is being carried to keep a check on female infanticide, Rao ordered the officials concerned to close the unregistered scanning centres immediately.

He explained that as per law, both, who conduct the tests and who asks for the test, will be imposed with a fine of Rs 10,000 and three to five years imprisonment. Also, a non-bailable warrant will be issued along with a fine of Rs 1,00,000, he warned.

The Collector asked medical officers of health and women and child welfare departments to cooperate with the police to collect information and conduct inspections at the respective local centres.

He also ordered to take stringent measures to prevent prenatal test in the district under any circumstances. The committee approved registration of 10 new scanning centres for renewal. The meeting was attended by Additional DCP Usha Viswanath, DM&HO Sudarshanam, Lakshmi Narayana, Dr Rajesh and others.