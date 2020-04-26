Nizamabad: Police brutally attack two farmers

Nizamabad: An incident, where police allegedly beaten up two farmers in Nizamabad district on last Sunday (April 19), came to light late on Sunday (April 26). The victims were identified as Gandla Rajender Reddy and his son Gandla Harish of Balkonda village of the district.

According to the victims, Balkonda Circle Inspector Vijay Kumar stopped Rajender Reddy on April 19 morning, who was returning home on a bike from his fields in Balkonda. The CI seized his bike and told him to come to the police station after one hour to collect his bike. Rajender Reddy went to the police station at 9 am but returned after a constable informed him that CI and SI were not there. Again, he went at 10 am and waited near the station as both the cops were yet to come.

His son G Harish showing his injured leg

When SI Srihari came to the station at 11 am, the farmer asked him to return his bike. The SI started beating him using abusive language and kept him at the station. When his father hadn't returned till noon, his son G Harish went to the station and the SI beaten him also.



The farmers of the village were angry after knowing the incident and criticised that the police are taking the farmers, who were going to fields, to the police station. Stating that the attack scenes were recorded in the CCTV cameras in the Writer's room, they along with the victims' family members demanded action to be taken against the SI. It came to know that the two injured farmers, Rajender and his son Harish, made a complaint to the Human Rights Commission about the incident.