Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nizamabad: Rs 6.4 lakh stolen from ATM

Nizamabad: Rs 6.4 lakh stolen from ATMRs 6.4 lakh stolen from ATM(Representation Image)
Highlights

Around Rs 6.45 lakh was stolen from the ATM of State Bank of India at Pothangal village of Kotagiri mandal in Nizamabad.

Around Rs 6.45 lakh was stolen from the ATM of State Bank of India at Pothangal village of Kotagiri mandal in Nizamabad. An investigation is underway.

The theft is believed to be a pre-planned as no CCTV cameras were found at the ATM centre. The offenders damamged the machine and fled away with the cash. On a receipt of information, the police inspected the spot and collecting the details.

On January 2, 2020 - an ATM was cut open at Velminedu of Chityal mandal of Nalgonda district. The offenders stole a gas wielding machine earlier and used it to open the machine. Before committing the theft, the burglars damaged the CC cameras at the ATM centre.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Case file against old age home in Hyderabad for harassing inmates24 Jan 2020 8:37 AM GMT

Case file against old age home in Hyderabad for harassing inmates

Indian embassy in Beijing cancels Republic Day ceremony due to coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian embassy in Beijing cancels Republic Day ceremony due to...
Coronavirus: Two under watch in Mumbai; special ward set up
Coronavirus: Two under watch in Mumbai; special ward set up
We Introduce The Indian Team Reel
We Introduce The Indian Team Reel 'PR'…
Junior Bachchan As
Junior Bachchan As 'Bob Biswas'…




Top