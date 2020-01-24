Nizamabad: Rs 6.4 lakh stolen from ATM

Around Rs 6.45 lakh was stolen from the ATM of State Bank of India at Pothangal village of Kotagiri mandal in Nizamabad. An investigation is underway.

The theft is believed to be a pre-planned as no CCTV cameras were found at the ATM centre. The offenders damamged the machine and fled away with the cash. On a receipt of information, the police inspected the spot and collecting the details.

On January 2, 2020 - an ATM was cut open at Velminedu of Chityal mandal of Nalgonda district. The offenders stole a gas wielding machine earlier and used it to open the machine. Before committing the theft, the burglars damaged the CC cameras at the ATM centre.