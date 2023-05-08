Nizamabad: Steel bridge to connect two government hospitals in the making

Nizamabad : A steel over bridge across the main road connecting Banswada Area Hospital and Mata Shishu Hospital is being constructed at a cost of R 3 crore, informed Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy informed, adding that proposals have been sent for the construction of a new building for the area hospital.

Pocharam inaugurated the newly established District Mental Health Center and Physiotherapy for Elderly at Banswada Area Hospital on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Speaker said that setting up of this center at Banswada Area Hospital will be a boon for the local people. The mentally ill and elderly people in Banswada constituency will be treated at this centre. Further, he added that facilities which are available only in the district headquarters hospitals have been arranged in Banswada hospital.

The Speaker said that along with the provision of advanced medical equipment in the Banswada Area Hospital, medical services such as blood bank, dialysis unit, oxygen unit, TIFA scan, SNCU, MICU have been arranged.

Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy said the hospital also has arrangements for the attendants accompanying the patients.

He added that proposals have been sent for the construction of a new building for the Area Hospital.

Srinivasa Reddy reminded that Banswada Mata-Shishu Hospital was built with a capacity of 100 beds with Rs 20 crore. More than 400 deliveries are carried out at the facility every month. He said that within two years of the opening of this hospital, Banswada Mata-Shishu Hospital has won a national award in the field of mother milk promotion.