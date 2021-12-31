  • Menu
Nizamabad: The welfare of all is the goal of government, says Govt Whip Govardhan

Government Whip Gampa Govardhan, District Collector Jitesh V Patil and ICDS PD Saraswathi distributing four-wheeled two- wheelers to the disabled on Thursday
The State government stands by the differently-abled persons and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is giving high priority to their welfare, said Government Whip Govardhan who distributed four-wheeled motorcycles to the disabled here on Thursday.

Govardhan handed over equipment worth Rs 4.64 lakh to the beneficiaries including four 4-wheeled motorcycles, 1 battery wheelchair, smartphone and laptop on the occasion. District Collector Jitesh V Patil, District Women, Child, Disabled and Elderly Welfare Officer Saraswati, public representatives and officials were present on the occasion.

