Nizamabad: University bandh on January 27

Nizamabad: PDSU district president Jannarapu Rajeshwar gave a call to all to make the Telangana University bandh successful, which will be held on January 27 protest the illegal arrest of Prof Kashiram.

Speaking at a round table conference in the university campus on Friday, Rajeshwar said that everyone has the right to question in a democratic country. But the police are arresting those, who speak against the government. It is not fair to suppress the questioning people across the State, he added. Stating that the University authority has been harassing professors in the name of urban Naxalites, he said that Prof Kashiram only wanted a society free of exploitation and fighting for the rights of SC, ST, BC and Minorities.

He felt that the entire Telangana people were opposing the decisions of the State government and predicted that there will be a rebellion from the people in near future. He urged the students to cooperate with the Telangana University bandh on January 27, which will not stop until Prof Kashiram is released. SFI Vignesh, ASA Venkataramana, PDSU Santosh, MSF Bharat Chandra, NSUI Rahul, Srisailam, Naveen, Mallesh, Anjaneyulu and others were present at the round table meeting.