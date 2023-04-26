Nizamabad: Welfare of downtrodden is BRS' mission says Pocharam

Nizamabad: State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy said that the mission of BRS national president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is to distribute the wealth created by the government for the development and welfare of the downtrodden.

Assembly-level plenary meetings were held in Nizamabad and Kamareddy district on Tuesday.

MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta was the chief guest at the Nizamabad Urban constituency BRS party meeting. He said that the BRS meeting has been conducted to solve the people's problems. Nizamabad City Mayor Dandu Nithu Kiran, NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy, city corporators, former corporators and public representatives participated in the plenary. Jukkal constituency BRS plenary meeting was held under the chairmanship of MLA Hanmant Shinde at Bichkunda mandal. Hanmant Shinde said that Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhara Rao is an efficient leader who is doing welfare schemes like Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, and development of basic facilities simultaneously.

XP Chairman Dapedar Shobha, ex-Chairman Dapedar Raju. Constituency representatives, BRS leaders. RTC Chairman, Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan came to the Nizamabad rural constituency plenary on a bullock cart.

Bajireddy Govarthan said, "we should support K Chandrasekhara Rao as the Prime Minister of the country."

R&B Minister Prashant Reddy, Rajya Sabha member KR Suresh Reddy and Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash attended the meeting of BRS party workers at the Balakonda constituency of Nizamabad district.

A plenary meeting of the Bansuwada constituency party was held to celebrate the foundation day of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party on April 27.

Bansuvada constituency legislators, State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, DCCB Chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy, Rythubandh district president D Anji Reddy, leaders, activists and supporters were present.

Earlier, Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy signed the plenary attendance registration book the unveiled the party flag at the venue.

Flowers were placed on the portrait of 'Telanganathalli' and tributes were paid to the Telangana Martyrs Stupa. A plenary meeting was held under the leadership of MLA Jajala Surender in Ellareddy constituency. Surender said that a farmer government will be formed in the country under the auspices of BRS. BRS district president Mujibuddin, MLA Gampa Govardhan and Municipal Chairman Jahnavi attended the plenary meeting of Kamareddy constituency.

On this occasion, Gampa Govardhan said that the leadership of Chandrashekar Rao is the needed of the country.

Plenary meetings could not be held in Bodhan and Armoor constituencies as Bodhan MLA Shakeel and Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy are in Aurangabad with KCR.