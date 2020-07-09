Nizamabad: Work with team spirit to beat Covid-19 says Collector C Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy exhorted revenue administration and medical and health departments and medical colleges should work in coordination with team spirit to get rid of Covid-19 from the district.

Addressing district doctors, revenue officials and medical college officials at a review meeting here on Thursday, the Collector suggested them, since only 30 tests can be done per day, to conduct test for those with corona symptoms, then tests should be conducted to primary contacts and finally tests should be conducted to those, with travel history.

The DM&HO was told to monitory the situation continuously and to conduct tests in two shifts.

The Collector asked the hospital administration to set up 250 beds in district general hospitals immediately and to arrange 400 beds in 10 days. Action should be taken to identify primary contacts and to make sure they stay in home isolation for 14 days.

Narayana Reddy assured that Covid-19 could be prevented in the district with a proper plan.