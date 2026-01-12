Nizam’s grandson Najaf Khan slams ‘reckless distortion’ of Nizam’s legacy

Hyderabad: NawabNajaf Ali Khan, grandson of the seventh Nizam, on Sunday strongly condemned defamatory remarks allegedly made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri against the last ruler of Hyderabad State. The controversy follows the MP’s demand to rename Nizamabad district as Indur, accompanied by statements that the Nizam’s kin described as a “reckless distortion of history.”

Najaf Ali Khan stated that while the proposal to rename a district is an administrative matter, dragging the name of Mir Osman Ali Khan—who passed away 58 years ago—into the debate reflects either historical ignorance or deliberate malice. He described the language used by the sitting Member of Parliament as objectionable and unbecoming of a constitutional office-holder.

“The Nizamabad region was transformed into a major agricultural and industrial centre during my grandfather’s reign,” Najaf Ali Khan noted. He highlighted the construction of the Nizam Sagar Dam, which remains a lifeline for the region, and the establishment of the Nizam Sugar Factory, which was the largest of its kind at the time. He also pointed out that a comprehensive railway network was developed under the Nizam’s rule to connect the district with major cities.

The Nizam’s grandson argued that if these assets have deteriorated today, the blame lies with successive governments rather than the historical benefactor. “Historical figures cannot be scapegoated for contemporary administrative failures,” he added. Defending the seventh Nizam’s secular credentials, Najaf Ali Khan remarked that the era between 1911 and 1947 was a “golden period” defined by Ganga-Jamna Tahzeeb and peaceful coexistence. He reminded critics that upon the Nizam’s death in 1967, the state government issued an Extraordinary Gazette in his honour, and hundreds of thousands of people from all faiths attended his funeral—a testament to the respect he commanded.

The rebuttal follows a statement made by Arvind Dharmapuri on 9 January, where he declared that if the BJP comes to power in the state, the name of Nizamabad would be changed to Indur.