No administration of vaccine for those below 18 years: DME Ramesh Reddy

Covid vaccine will not be given to those who are below 18 years, said the Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Ramesh Reddy. Reddy inspected the arrangements made for the vaccine distribution in the hospitals and said that the vaccination will begin at 139 centres across Telangana tomorrow.

"The vaccine will not be administered to pregnant women, lactating women and those suffering from Haemophilia," he said adding that people suffering from heart and kidney diseases can take the vaccine. He further continued that the vaccination can be given four weeks after a person recovered from the coronavirus infection.

He added that there is a possibility of a reaction to any vaccine and one is a million likely to have a major problem. "Around 57 hospitals have been set up for those who witness the reactions after getting vaccinated," Reddy said.

Ramesh Reddy said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video-conference with two vaccinated persons from Hyderabad tomorrow. These people will be given vaccines at Gandhi and Narsingi hospital.