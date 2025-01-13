No evidence of leopard movement on campus: PJTGAU

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar, Telangana Agricultural University (PJTGAU), on Sunday, dismissed reports about the movement of leopard in the university campus.

A PJTGAU urged the people not to believe in the rumours spread in various social media handles.

However, in response to various media reports and social media speculation, university security personnel, local police, and forest department officials conducted a thorough search for leopard cubs on Sunday.

Dr Hussain, the university's in-charge security officer, reported that despite their extensive inspection lasting around four hours, no footprints or traces of a leopard were discovered. The reports have raised concern among students and their parents, who are worried due to the circulating news about potential leopard sightings on campus. Dr Hussain urged the importance of not spreading rumors to avoid causing panic among students and staff. While there is currently no evidence of leopard activity on campus, security personnel will continue to patrol the university grounds. They have advised students to exercise caution and avoid wandering the campus at night. In addition, the university authorities have requested that rumors be kept to a minimum. On Sunday, security staff, along with police officers and forest department officials, inspected the area, but they found no sign of a leopard in CCTV footage or near the water ponds. Trap cameras have been set up to monitor the area closely.