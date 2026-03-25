No Fuel Shortage in Telangana, Says Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, has urged the people of Telangana not to believe rumours circulating on social media about a shortage of petrol and diesel in the state.

He referred to a clarification issued by the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association, which confirmed that oil companies have sufficient reserves of fuel. He added that the Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is closely monitoring the situation to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Dismissing speculation linking a fuel shortage to the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, Mr Kumar said there was “absolutely no truth” to such claims. He noted that public sector oil companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, have adequate stock and that supply chains remain unaffected.

He warned that misinformation has led to panic buying, with motorists purchasing fuel beyond their daily requirements. This sudden spike in demand, he said, has caused temporary shortages at some petrol stations.

Mr Kumar further cautioned that certain elements may attempt to exploit the situation by creating artificial scarcity and engaging in black-market activities. He appealed to the public to remain calm, avoid unnecessary purchases, and not fall prey to unfounded rumours.