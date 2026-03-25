No Fuel Shortage, says Telangana civil supplies dept amid panic buying

The Telangana Civil Supplies Department has clarified that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or cooking gas in the state, urging the public not to panic amid a surge in demand at fuel stations across Hyderabad.

The statement comes in response to heavy rush observed at several petrol bunks, where long queues have formed due to rumours of a potential shortage.

“Fuel supplies from refineries are proceeding smoothly. Adequate stocks are available to meet public demand. The rush at filling stations is solely due to rumours; people are panicking and making sudden purchases. Do not believe false propaganda,” department officials said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association also reassured the public that there is no scarcity of fuel. It stated that major oil companies, including HPCL, IOCL and BPCL, have sufficient reserves to meet current demand.

“People are queuing up at fuel stations out of fear that fuel might become unavailable. The situation is being complicated by panic buying. Do not trust false rumours,” the association said.

The Chief Minister is expected to review the situation with officials later today.