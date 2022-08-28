No God asked to fight for religion, says KTR

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party is doing diversion politics to divert the public issues, the Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday asked which god had asked people to fight in his name and added that the people of Telangana would never be in the argument to decide which god was greater.

The Minister was speaking in a programme at Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, which brought out study material for the candidates preparing for competitive exams. Rama Rao said that no matter how much one can boast, India is still a poor country. "In 1987, the economic conditions of China and India were the same. While China's economy reached 16 trillion dollars today, we are still fighting in the name of caste and religion and debating what people of the country should eat? What kind of clothes to wear? There is a dictatorial government at the Center which dictates how to think," said Rama Rao.

The TRS leader accused the BJP leaders of flaring religious tensions in the name of halal, hijab and azaan to avoid questions on the rising prices and falling living standards. "India is in such a poor condition that the hometown of the President of the country did not even have electricity until yesterday. This is something to be ashamed of. But Telangana is working differently. Within 8 years miracles are being achieved under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," said KTR.

Rama Rao said that Telangana, which has a surplus budget, was using the surplus budget only for public welfare. Telangana is the only State in the 75 years of India's independence that provides safe drinking water to every house, he said.

The Minister said that a new zonal system has also been introduced so that 90 per cent of the jobs will go to the local people after overcoming many obstacles. KTR said that it was not possible for any government to give a government job to every household and hence they were attracting investment and providing job opportunities in the private sector. He said it was foolish for BJP leaders to criticise him without filling lakhs of vacant posts at the Centre.

The Minister said that the ultimate goal of water, funds and recruitment which were the slogans of the Telangana movement were achieved. He alleged that the wicked government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, did not give a single new educational institution in 8 years.