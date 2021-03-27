No need to panic on coronavirus second wave: Telangana public health director

People does not need to panic on the coronavirus second wave and should take all the COVID-19 measures even after getting the vaccine, said Telangana director of public health Dr Srinivas.

Dr Srinivas spoke to the media along with the DMHO Ramesh Reddy saying that around 24,49,330 doses have arrived in Telangana out of which 12 lakh vaccines have been used and 0.7 per cent of them were wasted. He said that the government has deployed mobile health teams in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the neighbouring states.

"People should follow the norms strictly during the approaching festivals like Holi, Easter and Ugadi," Dr Srinivas said.

DMHO Ramesh Reddy said that it is better to identify the virus infection early to avoid spreading to more people. "Considering the current situation, around 10,000 oxygen beds have been arranged," he added.