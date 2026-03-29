No need to panic on fuel Supply in Telangana- Union Minister Kishan Reddy

No shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in Telangana; supply remains stable nationwide.

The central government is boosting refining capacity and promoting electric vehicles to reduce dependency.

Citizens urged to ignore rumours and act responsibly to counter misinformation.

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy reassured people that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in Telangana or across India, despite recent public concerns.

Addressing the media after holding a review meeting with officials of the oil companies and representatives of the distributors' association on Saturday, he said that temporary closures of fuel pumps in certain areas were isolated incidents and not indicative of any wider crisis.

The Minister explained that the anxiety among people stemmed largely from misinformation circulating on social media, which exaggerated fears of fuel scarcity. He clarified that oil companies have confirmed uninterrupted supply chains, and urged citizens not to panic or believe unverified rumours.

Reddy highlighted that the current global geopolitical tensions and war-like situations have disrupted petroleum markets worldwide. Since India depends on imports for a significant portion of its petroleum needs, international developments inevitably would affect domestic supply and pricing. However, he assured that the government is actively negotiating with multiple countries to secure imports, even at higher costs, to ensure citizens do not face shortages.

Domestically, the government is working to expand refining capacity and strengthen internal production. At the same time, long-term strategies are being pursued to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. These include promoting electric vehicles, expanding railway electrification, and encouraging citizens to adopt energy-efficient practices.

The Minister also pointed to the success of the Ujjwala Yojana, which has enabled rural households and small farmers to access LPG cylinders at subsidised rates, replacing traditional fuels, like firewood and kerosene. This shift not only improves health outcomes but also reduces environmental impact.

Reddy stressed that while demand for fuel continues to rise on account of the growing number of vehicles and households, the government remains committed to meeting these needs without disruption. He called for unity and responsibility among citizens, noting that collective resilience is essential to overcoming global challenges.

Kishan Reddy urged the public to remain calm, avoid spreading rumors, and trust official communications. “India is prepared to face these challenges, and our priority is to ensure that no citizen suffers due to fuel shortages,” he affirmed.