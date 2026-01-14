No room for Kavitha in Cong, BRS a party of the past: TPCC chief

Hyderabad: TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday made it clear that there is no possibility of Kalvakuntla Kavitha joining the Congress party. During a media interaction at Gandhi Bhavan, he remarked that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has no future in Telangana and exists only as a party of the past.

He alleged that Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s own recent statements have inadvertently proven Congress’s allegations regarding the corruption of KCR’s family. Mahesh Kumar Goud noted that the lack of a response from the BRS leadership to her remarks has led the public to believe that large-scale corruption indeed took place. “The people of Telangana will not tolerate corruption and illegal activities,” he stated, adding that the government would take stern action against those responsible for the Bhu Bharati irregularities if evidence is found.

The TPCC Chief launched a scathing attack on KCR, accusing him of dividing the state’s districts in an unscientific manner to suit his family’s interests. He alleged that the former Chief Minister effectively gifted districts to his son, daughter, and son-in-law. To rectify this, the government is forming a committee to scientifically reorganise the districts. He also questioned why former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav appeared panicked regarding the administrative changes in Secunderabad.

On the issue of social media, Mahesh Kumar Goud called for stricter controls, stating that no one has the right to interfere in personal lives. He highlighted the distress caused to female officers when baseless news is published about them. Addressing the unemployed youth, he urged them to compare the job creation figures of the last ten years with the progress made in the last two years under the current administration.

Mahesh Kumar Goud reaffirmed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is committed to protecting Telangana’s water interests, vowing that not a single drop would be surrendered. He expressed confidence that the MLC nominations of Mohammad Azharuddin and Kodandaram under the Governor’s quota would receive a positive response. He also announced that appointments for corporation chairpersons would be finalised in April, acknowledging that the number of aspirants far exceeds the available positions.

Regarding the upcoming municipal elections, the TPCC Chief said a party committee would be formed to oversee the process, with tickets being awarded to winning candidates based on survey results. Any decision on alliances will be made following discussions within the Political Affairs Committee (PAC). He dismissed the BJP’s prospects in the state, asserting that communal politics would not work in Telangana. “We follow Hindu customs, but we will not ask for votes based on religious sentiment,” he said.

Mahesh Kumar Goud concluded by clarifying that he shares an excellent rapport with the Chief Minister and that there is no rift between the cabinet ministers and Revanth Reddy. He stated that ministers are given complete freedom in their departments and that the decision to hold a cabinet meeting in Medaram is a step towards administrative decentralisation.