No room for negligence, Uttam warns ahead of municipal polls

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister and in-charge of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming municipal elections, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, has stated that the polls must not be taken lightly, warning that “negligence is unacceptable”.

The Nizamabad Parliament constituency review meeting commenced at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday under the leadership of TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud and Uttam Kumar Reddy. The high-level session saw participation from government advisors Mohd Shabbir Ali and P Sudarshan Reddy, alongside former ministers T Jeevan Reddy and Mandava Venkateshwarlu.

Addressing the gathering, Uttam Kumar Reddy noted that while the Congress had won only a few seats in previous municipal elections, the party must now prove its strength. “We achieved better results in the Sarpanch elections than in the Assembly and Parliament elections. This momentum must be continued. We must win the majority of municipal seats in the district,” he asserted. He emphasised that all leaders must work in close coordination and treat the campaign with the utmost seriousness.

TPCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud echoed these sentiments, stating that the party must aim for a clean sweep of the municipalities in the district.