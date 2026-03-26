No scarcity of petrol, diesel, or gas in TG: Cong spreading false rumours to create panic: BJP chief

Telangana State unit BJP President N Ramchander Rao alleged that the Congress party is deliberately spreading false information about fuel scarcity to mislead the public and create panic. clarified that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or gas in the state. Addressing the media after admitting a large number of workers from different parties from Ranga Reddy district into the BJP fold on Wednesday, Rao assured that fuel reserves are sufficient and supply remains uninterrupted.

He said, “There is no shortage in the supply of petrol and diesel in Hyderabad or elsewhere. The Modi government has taken precautionary measures in view of the ongoing war situation, ensuring adequate reserves across the country,” Rao stated.

He further emphasised that civil supply department officials and petroleum dealers have confirmed the availability of sufficient stock. Public sector companies, including HPCL, IOCL and BPCL are maintaining reserves to meet demand without disruption.

Turning to political issues, Rao condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks on delimitation of constituencies, accusing him of attempting to create divisions between South and North India. He pointed out that several key national leaders, including the Vice-President, Finance Minister, Foreign Minister and Tourism Minister hail from South India, dismissing claims of regional disadvantage.

Rao also alleged that Congress is opposing delimitation because it does not support 33 per cent reservation for women in the upcoming elections. He affirmed that the BJP would prioritise women and youth by offering them tickets in future polls. Earlier, Rao welcomed BRS upa-sarpanch Kishan Reddy from Rangareddy district, along with numerous workers from other parties, symbolically inducting them into the BJP by offering party scarves.