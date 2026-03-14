No shortage of cooking gas in Khammam: Collector

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty on Friday clarified that there is no shortage of domestic cooking gas in Khammam district and urged the public not to panic over rumours circulating about a possible shortage.

The Collector made the remarks during a review meeting held at the Collectorate with LPG agency dealers, sales officers of oil companies and officials from the Civil Supplies Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Durishetty said reports suggesting a shortage of LPG due to the ongoing tensions between United States and Iran were baseless. He asked officials and gas dealers to create awareness among people and advised consumers not to make unnecessary bookings out of fear. The Collector also warned that strict action would be taken against those using domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes. Oil company sales officials informed the meeting that there is adequate stock of LPG cylinders in the district to meet household demand.

He further directed officials to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to essential institutions such as hospitals, educational institutions, hostels and Anganwadi centres.

Earlier in the day, officials conducted inspections at hotels and restaurants and booked cases under the Essential Commodities Act against establishments using domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes. As many as 18 cylinders were seized during the inspections.

Durishetty warned that misuse or black marketing of domestic LPG cylinders would invite strict action under relevant laws.

District Civil Supplies Officer Chandan Kumar and other officials from various departments attended the meeting.